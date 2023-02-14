Badminton

India thrashes Kazakhstan 5-0 in Badminton Asia Mixed Team C’ships

India began its Asia Mixed Team Championships campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan in a group match with star shuttlers P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy notching up easy wins on Tuesday.

PTI
14 February, 2023 21:31 IST
14 February, 2023 21:31 IST
P V Sindhu in action.

P V Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

India began its Asia Mixed Team Championships campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan in a group match with star shuttlers P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy notching up easy wins on Tuesday.

India began its Asia Mixed Team Championships campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan in a group match with star shuttlers P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy notching up easy wins on Tuesday.

After the mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto gave India a 1-0 lead with a 21-5, 21-11 win over Makhsut Tadzhibullaev and Nargiza Rakhmetullayeva, Prannoy beat Dmitriy Panarin 21-9, 21-11 in men’s singles in 24 minutes.

Also Read
Badminton Asia Mixed Team C’ships set for clash of titans as competition returns after COVID-19 hiatus

Sindhu then took just 20 minutes to defeat Kamila Smagulova 21-4, 21-12 and give India a 3-0 lead in the tie.

The second mixed doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala and the women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also won their respective matches in straight games to complete the rout.

India play United Arab Emirates on Wednesday in their second Group B match.

Malaysia is the other team in the group.

The top two teams from each of the four-team four groups will qualify for the quarterfinals.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us