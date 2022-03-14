Sindhu shifts focus to All England Open

For the double Olympics medallist, P.V. Sindhu, the focus shifts to the All England Championship after a disappointing outing in the German Open last week.

The 26-year-old Sindhu is keen to move on and not get stuck by the odd dismal shows in a major event.

“Yes, there is no point in looking back and getting into a state of despair. We have to look ahead, make the necessary changes for better results,” Sindhu said in a chat with Sportstar. “This has been my philosophy and that is how I was groomed by my parents,” she said.

“Yes, definitely it will be great to win the All England championship. But, it doesn’t mean it is the end of all. Given the fact that I have won five World championship medals including gold, and a silver and a bronze each in two consecutive Olympics besides many more super series titles including the BWF World Tour finals once, I honestly look at All England as just another event,” Sindhu explained.

READ: Lakshya loses to Vitidsarn in German Open final

“As I always say, the effort to keep improving is a continuous process. And, I am really glad to work with my coach Park Tae-Sang and hope to have a great year which also features some of the big events including the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the World championships,” she said.

Any specific areas of focus during training sessions? “It is obvious that most of my opponents don’t give me the freedom to go for those attacking shots that easily any more. So, there has been a conscious effort to shore up my defence and I am pleased with the way I have improved in this area too,” Sindhu said.

“Well, generally, I don’t give too much importance to the draw in any major event. After All, you cannot take anyone for granted at this level. Sometimes even an unknown opponent can be a dangerous player. So, the onus is on me to produce my best on the given day throughout the tournament to keep winning titles,” she concluded.

Sindhu will play China's Wang Zhi Yi in the opening round of the All England Open which begins in Birmingham on Wednesday.