Badminton Asia Championships 2023: Sindhu, Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag pair reach quarterfinals, Srikanth exits

While P.V. Sindhu, H S Prannoy and men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached the quarterfinals, Kidambi Srikanth was eliminated from the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships in Dubai on Thursday.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu won 21-12, 21-15 against China Yue Han in 33 minutes in her second-round fixture. Eighth-seeded Sindhu’s next opponent is second-seeded Korean An Se Young who has beaten the Indian in all of their previous five meetings.

Eighth-seeded Prannoy defeated Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-16, 5-21, 21-18 in 61 minutes to set up a last-eight clash with Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama. However, Srikanth went down 14-21, 22-20, 9-21 to fourth-seeded Kodai Naraoka, Tsuneyama’s compatriot.

World championships bronze medallists Satwik and Chirag, seeded sixth, defeated Korea’s Jin Yong and Na Sung Seung and will face third-seeded Indonesians Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the quarterfinals.

Mixed doubles pair Rohan Kapoor-Sikki Reddy also got a spot in the quarterfinals after their second-round opponents - Korea’s Seo Seung Jae and Chae Yu Jung - gave a walkover. The Indian duo will next meet Indonesian pair of Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja.

B. Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lost their round of 16 fixture 15-21, 17-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Chang Ko-Chi and Lee Chih Chen.

In women’s doubles, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand pulled out of their second-round clash against sixth-seeded Koreans Jeong Na Eun and Kim Hye Jeong due to injury.