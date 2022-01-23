Sindhu vs Malvika Bansod Live, Syed Modi International 2022 Final: Sindhu takes on Malvika

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the women's singles final of the Syed Modi International 2022 between P V Sindhu and Malvika Bansod at Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Uttar Pradesh. This is Nigamanth. P taking you through the action as it unfolds .

UPDATE: From the Mixed Doubles Finals between Ishaan Bhatnagar- Tanisha Castro and T.H. Nagendra Babu-S. Gurazada Ishaan Bhatnagar- Tanisha Castro duo win the first game 21-16

duo win the first game Ishaan Bhatnagar- Tanisha Castro clinch the Mixed Doubles Syed Modi title. They win it comfortably. The score is 21-16, 21-12. Phenomenal game from the winners, their compatriots stood no chance. The Syed Modi India International men's final was called off after one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19. It was an all-French clash between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout.

THE SEMIFINALS: Sindhu, the top seed, easily pocketed the first game 21-11 before Kosetskaya conceded the second women's singles semifinal match. The Russian girl gave up the match due to stomach pain.

From the other semifinal, Malvika faced unexpected resistance from Anupama Upadhyay. During the 66-minute match, Malvika was down a game and trailed 16-19 in the second before turning the script on its head.

PREVIEW-

P V Sindhu, after crashing out from the Semifinals of India Open, has bounced back and sealed a spot in the finals of the Syed Modi International 2022. Sindhu conquered the 2017 edition of the tournament and will look to repeat the same this time around.

The top seeded Indian beat Thailand's Supanida Katethong 11-21, 21-12, 21-17 in a thrilling face-off in the quarterfinals before winning the semifinal too after Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya pulled out of the match due to stomach pain. The 13-minute long match ended after Sindhu won the first game 21-11.

Sindhu enters final of Syed Modi International after Russia's Kosetskaya retires midway

Meanwhile, Sindhu's compatriot Malvika Bansod has pulled off stunning wins in the past. The Nagpur shuttler shocked fourth seed Saina 21-17, 21-9 in the women’s singles second round encounter, which lasted 34 minutes and entered the quarterfinals.

A blockbuster match awaits.

Where to watch?

The Syed Modi International 2022 Final between P V Sindhu and Malvika Bansod will be live telecast on DD Sports and live streamed on YouTube channel of Prasar Bharati Sports.