Sindhu vs Gregoria Tunjung, 2023 Spain Masters Final - Preview, head-to-head record, streaming info

Here’s all you need to know about the 2023 Spain Masters final in which India’s P.V. Sindhu takes on fifth-seeded Indonesian Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.

Team Sportstar
02 April, 2023 08:18 IST
FILE PHOTO: India’s P V Sindhu (in pic) takes on Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the final of the 2023 Spain Masters in Madrid on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: India's P V Sindhu (in pic) takes on Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the final of the 2023 Spain Masters in Madrid on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s P.V. Sindhu takes on Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the women’s singles final of the 2023 Spain Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, on Sunday in Madrid.

Sindhu leads the head-to-head record 7-0 against the fifth-seeded Indonesian. Their most recent meeting was in the second round of the 2022 Indonesia Masters where Sindhu won 23-21, 20-22, 21-11.

When to watch P V Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 2023 Spain Masters Final?

The 2023 Spain Masters women’s singles final between India’s P V Sindhu and Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung will be played on Sunday i.e. April 2.

At what time will P V Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 2023 Spain Masters Final begin?

The 2023 Spain Masters women’s singles final between India’s P V Sindhu and Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung is the fourth match in the order of play with the first match beginning at 1:30PM IST. The women’s singles final could begin around 3:15PM IST.

Where can you watch P V Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 2023 Spain Masters Final?

The 2023 Spain Masters women’s singles final between India’s P V Sindhu and Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung will be streamed live on BWF TV’s YouTube channel.

