Sindhu vs Supanida Katethong live, India Open 2022 semifinal: Sindhu faces Katethong in final four clash

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the women's singles semifinal of the India Open 2022 between India's P V Sindhu and Thailand's Supanida Katethong in New Delhi.

UPDATE- In the men's semifinals Lakshya Sen of India defeated Malaysia's NG Tze Yong 19-21, 21-16, 21-12 to reach his maiden India Open finals. He would face World Champion Loh Kean Yew in the finals on January 16, Sunday.

Preview:-

Favourite P. V. Sindhu needed 36 minutes to end the impressive campaign of Ashmita Chaliha 21-7, 21-18 in the quarterfinals of the India Open 2022. Sindhu looked like racing away to victory against Chaliha when she pocketed the opening game 21-7. But if she was looking for yet another easy outing, her opponent wasn’t ready to just surrender without a fight.

Chaliha has for long been considered a special talent among the next generation shuttlers in the country and the 22-year-old from Assam showcased some of her attacking skills to put her much illustrious compatriot under pressure.

However, the experience of Sindhu made the difference at the business end of the second game with the score tied at 15-15. The top seed started moving her opponent a lot more and though Chaliha jumped and dived to keep the shuttle in play, it wasn’t enough to force a decider.

Sindhu will now face Thailand’s Supanida Katethong, who received a walkover in the quarterfinals after Singapore’s Jia Min Yeo conceded the match due to high fever.

Where to watch?

Women's Singles semifinals of India Open 2022 between India's P V Sindhu and Thailand's Supanida Katethong will be live telecast on on the Sony TEN 1 SD and Sony TEN 1 HD TV channels and live streamed on Sony Liv on Saturday, January 15.