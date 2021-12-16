Srikanth reaches BWF World Championships quarterfinals

India's Kidambi Srikanth reached the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain, on Thursday with a straight-games win over China's Lu Guang Zu.

Srikanth, seeded 12th, beat Lu Guang Zu 21-10, 21-15 in 40 minutes.

Srikanth will face Dutch shuttler Mark Caljouw in his last-eight match.

More to follow...