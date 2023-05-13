Badminton

Sudirman Cup 2023, All you need to know: Indian squad, schedule, preview, LIVE streaming info

Sudirman Cup 2023: Here is all you need to know about the Indian squad, schedule, preview and live streaming details of the tournament.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 13 May, 2023 17:39 IST
Chennai 13 May, 2023 17:39 IST
Prannoy and Sindhu to spearhead Indian squad at the Sudirman Cup 2023.

Prannoy and Sindhu to spearhead Indian squad at the Sudirman Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Sudirman Cup 2023: Here is all you need to know about the Indian squad, schedule, preview and live streaming details of the tournament.

When and where will the Sudirman Cup 2023 take place?

Sudirman Cup 2023 will be held from May 14 to 21 in Suzhou, China.

Where to watch the Sudirman Cup 2023 live in India?

Live streaming of the Sudirman Cup 2023 in India will be available on the BWF’s YouTube channel. 

Indian team
Men’s singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth (Reserve: Lakshya Sen)
Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya (Reserve: Aakarshi Kashyap)
Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila
Women’s doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto
Mixed doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Sai Pratheek

India’s Schedule-

May 14: India vs Chinese Taipei 7:30 AM IST

May 15: India vs Malaysia 2:30 PM IST

May 17: India vs Australia 7:30 AM IST

May 19: Quarterfinals (if India qualify)

May 20: Semifinals (if India qualify)

May 21: Final (if India qualify)

PREVIEW

The 23-member Indian badminton team set off for Suzhou, China, where it will be competing in the highly-anticipated Sudirman Cup finals scheduled from May 14-21.

The Sudirman Cup, also known as World Mixed Team Badminton Championship, is a tournament where countries compete in an intense battle for supremacy.

Also Read
Chirag Shetty - the silent assassin in India’s lethal badminton duo

With a remarkable track record, India has emerged as a strong force in international badminton. Its victory in the Thomas Cup last year followed by its triumph in the Badminton Asia Championship earlier this year has solidified its position as one of the leading badminton power houses in the world.

Extending its full support to Team India in its pursuit of excellence, Badminton Association of India General Secretary, Sanjay Mishra stated, “We have complete faith in our players and their capabilities. They have proven their courage on numerous occasions, and we believe they have what it takes to conquer the Sudirman Cup. The entire nation is behind them, cheering for their success.”

-Team Sportstar

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Who is Priyanshu Rajawat, the Orleans Masters champion?

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

Slide shows

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

In pictures: Best of 2016 Rio Olympics

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us