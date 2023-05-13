Sudirman Cup 2023, All you need to know: Indian squad, schedule, preview, LIVE streaming info

When and where will the Sudirman Cup 2023 take place?

Sudirman Cup 2023 will be held from May 14 to 21 in Suzhou, China.

Where to watch the Sudirman Cup 2023 live in India?

Live streaming of the Sudirman Cup 2023 in India will be available on the BWF’s YouTube channel.

Indian team Men’s singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth (Reserve: Lakshya Sen) Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya (Reserve: Aakarshi Kashyap) Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila Women’s doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto Mixed doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Sai Pratheek

India’s Schedule-

May 14: India vs Chinese Taipei 7:30 AM IST

May 15: India vs Malaysia 2:30 PM IST

May 17: India vs Australia 7:30 AM IST

May 19: Quarterfinals (if India qualify)

May 20: Semifinals (if India qualify)

May 21: Final (if India qualify)

PREVIEW

The 23-member Indian badminton team set off for Suzhou, China, where it will be competing in the highly-anticipated Sudirman Cup finals scheduled from May 14-21.

The Sudirman Cup, also known as World Mixed Team Badminton Championship, is a tournament where countries compete in an intense battle for supremacy.

With a remarkable track record, India has emerged as a strong force in international badminton. Its victory in the Thomas Cup last year followed by its triumph in the Badminton Asia Championship earlier this year has solidified its position as one of the leading badminton power houses in the world.

Extending its full support to Team India in its pursuit of excellence, Badminton Association of India General Secretary, Sanjay Mishra stated, “We have complete faith in our players and their capabilities. They have proven their courage on numerous occasions, and we believe they have what it takes to conquer the Sudirman Cup. The entire nation is behind them, cheering for their success.”

-Team Sportstar