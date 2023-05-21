Sudirman Cup: China leads 2-0 against South Korea in final

China took a 2-0 lead against South Korea in the Sudirman Cup final at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre in China on Sunday.

China’s Shi Yu Qi beat South Korea’s Lee Yun Gyu 21-12, 21-17 in straight sets in the men’s singles tie that lasted 55 minutes.

Earlier, in the mixed doubles game, China’s Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong pair came back after an early setback, against Seo Seung Jae and Chae Yu Jung, in the first game to clinch an 18-21, 22-20, 21-8 win and open the account for China.

Chen Yu Fei will take on World No.2 An Se-Young in the women’s singles match next while Lan Wei Keng-Wang Chang pair will face Kim Wn Ho and Na Sng Seung in the men’s doubles match.

Later in the day in the women’s doubles tie, Chen Quing Chen and Jia Yi Fan face Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee.

More to follow..