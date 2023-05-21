Badminton

Sudirman Cup: China leads 2-0 against South Korea in final

China’s Shi Yu Qi beat South Korea’s Lee Yun Gyu 21-12, 21-17 in straight sets in the men’s singles tie that lasted 55 minutes.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 21 May, 2023 14:36 IST
Chennai 21 May, 2023 14:36 IST
Shi Yu Qi of China won against Korea’s Lee Yun Gyu in men’s singles.

Shi Yu Qi of China won against Korea’s Lee Yun Gyu in men’s singles. | Photo Credit: AP

China’s Shi Yu Qi beat South Korea’s Lee Yun Gyu 21-12, 21-17 in straight sets in the men’s singles tie that lasted 55 minutes.

China took a 2-0 lead against South Korea in the Sudirman Cup final at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre in China on Sunday.

China’s Shi Yu Qi beat South Korea’s Lee Yun Gyu 21-12, 21-17 in straight sets in the men’s singles tie that lasted 55 minutes.

Earlier, in the mixed doubles game, China’s Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong pair came back after an early setback, against Seo Seung Jae and Chae Yu Jung, in the first game to clinch an 18-21, 22-20, 21-8 win and open the account for China.

Chen Yu Fei will take on World No.2 An Se-Young in the women’s singles match next while Lan Wei Keng-Wang Chang pair will face Kim Wn Ho and Na Sng Seung in the men’s doubles match.

Later in the day in the women’s doubles tie, Chen Quing Chen and Jia Yi Fan face Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee.

More to follow..

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Who is Priyanshu Rajawat, the Orleans Masters champion?

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

Slide shows

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

In pictures: Best of 2016 Rio Olympics

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us