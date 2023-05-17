Sudirman Cup: Indian shuttlers bounce back, thrash Australia 4-1

India, after being eliminated from the Sudirman Cup 2023 after an unimpressive campaign, following losses to Chinese Taipei and Malaysia, defeated Australia 4-1 in its last group match on Wednesday.

The first match of the day started with the mixed doubles pair of Sai Pratheek. K and Tanisha Crasto, who lost to Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo and Gronya Somerville in a three game thriller 21-17, 14-21, 18-21.

The newly ranked World No 7 H S Prannoy dominated the proceedings against Jack Yu 21-8, 21-8 and equalised the score to 1-1. In the women’s singles match, India’s Anupama Upadhyaya defeated Tiffany Ho 21-16, 21-18.

The men’s doubles pairing of Arjun MR and Dhruv Kapila also followed suit by as they beat Ricky Tang and Rayne Wang 21-11, 21-12. Adding cherry to the Indian performance on its last league match was the women’s doubles team’s performance as Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa trounced Kaitlyn Ea and Angela Yu 21-19, 21-13.

India ended its campaign finishing third in group C after losing to Chinese Taipei and Malaysia. Australia is placed last in the group having lost all three of its matches.