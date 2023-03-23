Badminton

Swiss Open 2023: From Sindhu, Srikanth to Satwik-Chirag - which Indians are in action today?

Defending champion, Sindhu, will be up against Indonesia’s world no. 38, Putri Kusuma Wardani, in the second round as she stands a chance to complete a hat-trick of the Swiss Open title

Team Sportstar
23 March, 2023 12:03 IST
23 March, 2023 12:03 IST
FILE PHOTO: P.V. Sindhu celebrates her victory against China’s Wang Zhiyi in the women’s singles final at the Singapore Open on July 17, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: P.V. Sindhu celebrates her victory against China’s Wang Zhiyi in the women’s singles final at the Singapore Open on July 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Defending champion, Sindhu, will be up against Indonesia’s world no. 38, Putri Kusuma Wardani, in the second round as she stands a chance to complete a hat-trick of the Swiss Open title

P.V. Sindhu will be willing to continue in the same rhythm against Indonesia’s world no. 38, Putri Kusuma Wardani, at the Swiss Open Super 300 in Basel that saw her thrash wildcard entry Jenjira Stadelmann in just 32 minutes for her first win in 2023.

Sindhu, the defending champion, will be up against Wardani in the second round on Thursday, as she stands a chance to complete a hat-trick of the Swiss Open title. Sindhu won the BWF World Tour title in 2021 and 2022 at St. Jakobshalle, her happy hunting ground since 2019, when she clinched her World Championships title.

Also Read
BWF Swiss Open 2023: Defending champion Sindhu reaches second round, Lakshya knocked out

Sindhu, however, is the lone Indian women’s singles contender alive in the event since Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap bowed out, losing their respective first-round matches.

In men’s singles, India has had three shuttlers - Kidambi Srikanth, H.S. Prannoy, and Mithun Manjunath - advancing to the pre-quarterfinals. In doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bounced back from their All-England low with a straight-game win over Malaysian qualifiers Boon Xin Yuan and Wong Tien Ci 21-15, 21-18.

Prannoy, seeded fifth, will take on Christo Popov of France after winning a gruelling three-setter against last week’s All England Open runner-up Shi Yuqi in the opening round. Popov advanced after he beat India’s Kiron George in straight games.

Srikanth and Manjunath, meanwhile, play world no. 19 Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong and Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei in their respective second-round matches.

One of India’s strongest title contenders Satwik-Chirag, the second seed, will look to seal a place in the quarterfinals when the combo meets unseeded Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee of Chinese Taipei.

Schedule
Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Cheuk Yiu - 4:40 PM IST
Mithun Manjunath vs Chia Hao Lee - 6:30 PM IST
H.S. Prannoy vs Christo Popov - 7:10 PM IST
Fang-Chih Lee-Fang-Jen Lee vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty - 10:50 PM IST
Putri Kusuma Wardani vs P.V. Sindhu - 11:10 PM IST

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us