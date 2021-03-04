More Sports Badminton Badminton Swiss Open: Saina makes first-round exit, Sindhu advances Saina crashed out of the Swiss Open after going down to Phittayaporn of Thailand. However, Sindhu progressed ahead with a win in the first round. PTI Basel 04 March, 2021 10:34 IST P.V. Sindhu advanced to the round of 16, while, Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Swiss Open. - Getty Images PTI Basel 04 March, 2021 10:34 IST Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament after a hard-fought first-round loss to Phittayaporn Chaiwan of Thailand.The celebrated Indian shuttler battled for 58 minutes before going down 16-21, 21-17, 21-23 to Chaiwan in the women's singles event on Wednesday night. Swiss Open: Srikanth wins, Satwik-Ashwini pair registers stunning victory The other Indian in the event, P.V. Sindhu, however, entered the round of 16 by beating Yigit Neslihan of Turkey 21-16 21-19 in her first-round match.The second-seeded Sindhu will face Iris Wang of USA in her round of 16 match later on Thursday.Among Indian male shuttlers, fourth seed Kidambi Srikanth, fifth seed B. Sai Praneeth, Sourabh Verma and Ajay Jayaram have progressed to the last 16 and they will take the court against their respective opponents later in the day.H.S. Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap, Lakshya Sen and Sameer Verma, however, have made first-round exits from the men's singles event. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.