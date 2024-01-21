Tai Tzu Ying wins India Open title, beats Chen Yu Fei

An inspired Tai Tzu Ying secured her first women’s singles India Open title with a dominating straight-game win over Chen Yu Fei here on Sunday.
The former world number one from Chinese Taipei, who is set to retire after this season, used her cross-court smashes and delightful drops to completely outplay her Chinese rival 21-16, 21-12 in the summit clash which was a rematch of the Tokyo Olympic final.
On that evening, the Chinese had the last laugh but Tai Tzu on Sunday showed why she is revered as one of the greatest players of the game with a masterclass performance at the KD Jadhav Indoor stadium here.
Earlier, Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai claimed the Mixed Doubles title, defeating World No. 5 duo Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin of China 21-16, 21-16 in the final of Super 750 badminton tournament.
