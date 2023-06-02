Thailand Open 2023 LIVE Score: Kiran George trails behind Toma Junior after game one

Thailand Open 2023: Catch the highlights, score and updates from the quarterfinal matches of Indian shuttlers Kiran George and Lakshya Sen.

Updated : Jun 02, 2023 13:36 IST

For George, it was his second title of the season, following his triumph at the Odisha Open Super 100 tournament in January. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Shi Tang

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of Thailand Open 2023 tournament. India’s Kiran George and Lakshya Sen will be in action in the quarterfinals on Friday.

GAME TWO- (Scores will read as Kiran- Toma Junior)