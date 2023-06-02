Magazine

Thailand Open 2023 LIVE Score: Kiran George trails behind Toma Junior after game one

Thailand Open 2023: Catch the highlights, score and updates from the quarterfinal matches of Indian shuttlers Kiran George and Lakshya Sen.

Updated : Jun 02, 2023 13:36 IST

Team Sportstar
For George, it was his second title of the season, following his triumph at the Odisha Open Super 100 tournament in January.
For George, it was his second title of the season, following his triumph at the Odisha Open Super 100 tournament in January. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Shi Tang
lightbox-info

For George, it was his second title of the season, following his triumph at the Odisha Open Super 100 tournament in January.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of Thailand Open 2023 tournament. India’s Kiran George and Lakshya Sen will be in action in the quarterfinals on Friday.

GAME TWO- (Scores will read as Kiran- Toma Junior)

  • June 02, 2023 13:30
    16-21

    Yet another body smash attempt the Indian fails to defend and its game one for Toma!

  • June 02, 2023 13:29
    16-19

    Kiran smashes straight but unfortunately it lands outside despite Toma not being able to reach it.

  • June 02, 2023 13:26
    14-16

    A body smash towards Kiran leaves him with no option but defend and commit an unforced error of hitting the shuttle out.

  • June 02, 2023 13:24
    12-13

    A drop shot from Toma gets to Kiran as he tries to force an attack near the net but fails as the shuttle hits onto the net.

  • June 02, 2023 13:22
    12-11

    A straight down smash leaves the Frenchman unable to retaliate.

  • June 02, 2023 13:22
    10-10

    Parity is restored for the first time in the match as Kiran’s cross court smash proves to be fatal for Toma.

  • June 02, 2023 13:18
    6-7

    In an attempt to reduce the point gap, the Indian forces Toma to hit a backhand which hits the net.

  • June 02, 2023 13:17
    4-7

    An unforced error from the Indian as he tries to hit via a backhand but the shuttle hits the net.

  • June 02, 2023 13:15
    3-5

    It’s the Indian’s turn to get three points on the trot.

  • June 02, 2023 13:14
    GAME ONE: 0-5

    The Frenchman gets five consecutive points with quick and fierce attacks.

  • June 02, 2023 13:09
    Head-to-head stats!

    The two have faced each other only once prior to this and the Indian won that match.

  • June 02, 2023 13:07
    India’s Kiran George will take on Toma Junior Popov of France.

    Both the players have entered the court and are warming up.

  • June 02, 2023 13:00
    Kiran George will be seen in action soon!

    Kiran George, the giant-killer at Thailand Open, exceeds expectations

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
