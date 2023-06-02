- June 02, 2023 13:3016-21
Yet another body smash attempt the Indian fails to defend and its game one for Toma!
- June 02, 2023 13:2916-19
Kiran smashes straight but unfortunately it lands outside despite Toma not being able to reach it.
- June 02, 2023 13:2614-16
A body smash towards Kiran leaves him with no option but defend and commit an unforced error of hitting the shuttle out.
- June 02, 2023 13:2412-13
A drop shot from Toma gets to Kiran as he tries to force an attack near the net but fails as the shuttle hits onto the net.
- June 02, 2023 13:2212-11
A straight down smash leaves the Frenchman unable to retaliate.
- June 02, 2023 13:2210-10
Parity is restored for the first time in the match as Kiran’s cross court smash proves to be fatal for Toma.
- June 02, 2023 13:186-7
In an attempt to reduce the point gap, the Indian forces Toma to hit a backhand which hits the net.
- June 02, 2023 13:174-7
An unforced error from the Indian as he tries to hit via a backhand but the shuttle hits the net.
- June 02, 2023 13:153-5
It’s the Indian’s turn to get three points on the trot.
- June 02, 2023 13:14GAME ONE: 0-5
The Frenchman gets five consecutive points with quick and fierce attacks.
- June 02, 2023 13:09Head-to-head stats!
The two have faced each other only once prior to this and the Indian won that match.
- June 02, 2023 13:07India’s Kiran George will take on Toma Junior Popov of France.
Both the players have entered the court and are warming up.
- June 02, 2023 13:00Kiran George will be seen in action soon!
Latest on Sportstar
- Thailand Open 2023 LIVE Score: Kiran George trails behind Toma Junior after game one
- Sonam, Nisha suffer first round defeats in Bishkek
- WTC final against India is our grand final: Lyon
- FA Cup 2023 to break 151-year tradition with Manchester derby final
- PSG to face Ronaldo on Japan summer tour
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE