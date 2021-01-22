Thailand Open: Rankireddy, Ponnappa enter mixed doubles semifinals

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa stunned fifth seeds Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh of Malaysia to enter the mixed doubles semifinals of the Toyota Thailand Open badminton tournament on Friday.

The unseeded Indian pair toiled hard for one hour and 15 minutes to beat their world no. 6 Malaysian opponents 18-21, 24-22, 22-20 in a nail-biting quarterfinal duel.

Thailand Open: Sindhu, Sameer sail into quarterfinals; Satwik shines too

Rankireddy and Ponnappa, world no. 22, will face the winner of the last quarterfinal match between top seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand and Korean duo of Sung Hyun Ko and Hye Won Eom.

Sai Praneeth out of Thailand Open due to COVID-19 positive test

Sixth seed Indian PV Sindhu will take on Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon, seeded fourth, in the women's singles quarterfinals, while Sameer Verma will play third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the men's singles last-eight round later in the day.

Rankireddy will then team up with Chirag Shetty to face Malaysia's Yew Sin Ong and Ee Yi Teo in the men's doubles quarterfinals.