Badminton Thomas Cup winning team awarded cash prize by BAI

The Thomas Cup winning Indian contingent, upon its arrival in the country, was handed a cash prize by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) in a city hotel in New Delhi.

Indian team clinched the Thomas Cup title for the first time in 73-year history of the world's most prestigious badminton men's team championship by beating 14-time champion Indonesia 3-0 in Bangkok.

BAI awarded the Indian team with a cash prize of one crore while the support staff was handed 20 lakh.

BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the Indian team on this historic achievement as BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra alongside other BAI officials and chief national coach Pullela Gopichand were present on the occasion.