Praneeth, Satwiksairaj, Chirag Shetty start training at Gachibowli Stadium

B. Sai Praneeth, who leads the men’s singles challenge in badminton the next month at the Tokyo Olympics, and the men’s doubles pair of R. Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty shifted base from the Gopi Chand Academy to the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad to train under their coaches Agus Dwi Santoso and Mathias Boe.

Chief national coach P. Gopi Chand visited the indoor stadium to get a glimpse of P.V. Sindhu’s training at the indoor stadium — his first while the champion shuttler was training after moving over from his academy in February.

Sindhu claimed she had moved here because she wanted to acclimatise by training in a bigger stadium where the conditions will be similar to the Games’ competition venue.

Sindhu has been training alone over the last four months with Korean coach Park Tae Sang and sparring partners from the Suchitra Academy, where she has been fitness training under M. Srikanth Verma.

It was later indicated that this move was facilitated by the support staff itself, though it took more than three months for the other Tokyo-bound shuttlers to follow suit.

With the Olympics scheduled next month, the contingent is ready to step into the next zone of training to be strong medal contenders.

A new flooring mat was laid adjacent to the court where Sindhu has been training, and as things stand, it is not yet clear whether they will be mixed training sessions or not.

A stadium official also informed Sportstar that there was a suggestion by the players to switch on the AC so that they can train with the drift factor, which will again be a key issue when they compete in the Olympics.