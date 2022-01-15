Two players withdrawn from India Open due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to take a toll on the USD 400,000 India Open as two players were withdrawn on Saturday from the main draw ahead of their mixed-doubles semifinal clash.

Second-seeded Russian mixed doubles player Rodion Alimov tested positive and was withdrawn. His mixed doubles partner Alina Davletova was also withdrawn after being identified as a close contact. Indonesian pair of Yong Kai Terry Hee and Wei Han Tan thus made it to the mixed doubles final after getting a walkover.

"The player returned a positive result to a mandatory RT-PCR test conducted on Friday," the BWF said in a statement.

On Wednesday, as many as seven Indian shuttlers, including reigning world championship silver medallist K. Srikanth, were withdrawn from the event after testing positive. Besides Srikanth, the other players withdrawn were Ashwini Ponnappa, Ritika Rahul Thkar, Treesa Jolly, Mithun Manjunath, Simran Aman Singh and Khushi Gupta.

As per the COVID-19 protocols, all the participating players are being tested every day at the hotel and outside the stadium.