Uber Cup: India women's team reaches quarterfinals

Indian women's team progressed to the quarterfinals of the Uber Cup with a convincing 4-1 victory over Scotland as shuttlers Aditi Bhatt and Tasnim Mir registered confident singles wins in Aarhus in Denmark on Tuesday.

India is now second in Group B with two wins from as many matches. It will take on Thailand on Wednesday.

The Indian team had beaten Spain 3-2 on Sunday when Saina Nehwal was forced to retire from her match due to a groin issue. Taking the court first, Malvika Bansod lost to Kirsty Gilmour 13-21, 9-21 before Aditi got the better of Rachel Sugden 21-14, 21-8 to level the scores.

The doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Rutaparna Panda then beat Julie Macpherson and Ciara Torrance 21-11, 21-8 to hand India a 2-1 lead.

Tasnim sealed the tie for India by defeating Lauren Middleton 21-15, 21-6.

In the reverse doubles, the young Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, daughter of national coach Pullela Gopichand, fought hard before getting the better of Gilmour and Eleanor O'Donnell 21-8, 19-21, 21-10 in an exciting clash that lasted for 55 minutes.

India has twice (2014, New Delhi and 2016, Kunshan) reached the semifinals of the tournament.