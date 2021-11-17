More Sports Badminton Badminton Uganda Para Badminton: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam win it easy Tokyo Paralympics champion Bhagat thrashed Uganda's Godfrey Katalo in the first round of his SL3 singles match. PTI 17 November, 2021 21:28 IST Tokyo Paralympics champion Bhagat thrashed Uganda's Godfrey Katalo in the first round of his SL3 singles match in straight games 21-8, 21-10. (File Photo) - Getty Images PTI 17 November, 2021 21:28 IST World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat and No. 5 Sukant Kadam breezed past their respective first round opponents at the Uganda International Para Badminton here on Wednesday.Tokyo Paralympics champion Bhagat thrashed Uganda's Godfrey Katalo in the first round of his SL3 singles match.ALSO READ | Indonesia Masters: Srikanth, Dhruv-Sikki enter second round The world number one took just 26 minutes to win in straight games 21-8, 21-10. Bhagat didn't face any challenge and easily dispatched his opponent.In SL3 classification, athletes with lower limb impairment compete.In the SL 4 category, Kadam sailed to the next round by defeating Uganda's Julius Obura in 22 minutes. Sukant won 21-5 21-3. Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :