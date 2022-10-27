Unnati Hooda loses in pre-quarterfinals of BWF World Junior Championships

Badminton

Japan’s Hina Akechi defeated Hooda 21-17, 12-21, 21-18 in 62 minutes in the round of 16 contest in Santander, Spain

Team Sportstar
27 October, 2022 16:34 IST
FILE PHOTO: Unnati Hooda lost to Japan’s Hina Akechi in the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Junior Championships in Santander, Spain on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Unnati Hooda lost to Japan's Hina Akechi in the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Junior Championships in Santander, Spain on Thursday.

India’s Unnati Hooda went down in three games against Japan’s Hina Akechi in the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Junior Championships on Thursday.

Akechi defeated fifth-seeded Hooda 21-17, 12-21, 21-18 in 62 minutes in the round of 16 contest in Santander, Spain.

The 17-year-old Japanese player raced to an 11-5 lead in the opening game, only to see her advantage vanish as the 15-year-old Hooda reeled off seven straight points. However, Akechi returned the favour as from 14-16 down, she won six consecutive points and eventually converted her second game point.

Rohtak-born Hooda dominated most of the second game and closed it by converting her second game point.

In the deciding third game, Akechi took a slender one-point lead into the mid-game interval. The Indian levelled the scores at 15-all. However, Akechi won the next three points and at 20-18, forced Hooda to move towards the back of the court before playing a perfect drop shot to book her place in the quarterfinals.

The only other Indian left at the event, Sankar Muthusamy, will face Thailand’s Nachakorn Pusri in the pre-quarterfinals of men’s singles later in the day.

