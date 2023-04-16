Basketball

Andrew Wiggins returns for Golden State Warriors, hits 17 points against Sacramento Kings in NBA Playoffs opener

Wiggins returned to the Warriors lineup after missing 25 games in the regular season.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 16 April, 2023 08:56 IST
Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points on his return for Warriors.

Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points on his return for Warriors. | Photo Credit: AP

Andrew Wiggins made a comeback in style as he fired 17 points for Golden State Warriors in its NBA Playoffs first round match against Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

The forward took the court for over 28 minutes and managed one assist and three rebounds in the first game against the Kings.

Wiggnis, a crucial player in Warriors’ title charge in 2022, had missed 25 games during the regular season owing to personal reasons.

Wiggins, however, missed a clutch-time three-point shot that could have sealed a win for the Warriors. The defending champions lost 126-123 with Steph Curry missing a shot in the dying minutes of the game.

De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk combined for 70 points to guide the Kings to the franchise’s first post-season win in 17 years.

