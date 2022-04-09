BFI announces National 5x5 league

Basketball Federation of India (BFI) will conduct the Indian National League (5x5) from June 15 onwards.

Speaking after the BFI's AGM on Saturday, K. Govindaraj, the Federation’s President informed that the National 5x5 league would have the top nine teams from Senior National championships in Chennai taking part. He also said the Senior National championships will be held for the first time in Udaipur in November 2022.

“The ninth team will be the host for 5x5 INBL, but first we will have to complete the INBL 3x3 league final on May 29 in Bengaluru,” he said.

When asked about the professional league where foreigners are supposed to take part, the BFI President said: “We guarantee that it will happen next year. In the month of December it will be finalised.”

Govindaraj also said BFI will also organise a National schools league soon [this year]. "Every State will conduct the schools league. The final of the Schools league will happen either in Coimbatore or Chennai,” he said.