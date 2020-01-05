More Sports Basketball Basketball Vince Carter becomes first player in NBA history to appear in four decades In the midst of his 22nd season, Atlanta Hawks veteran Vince Carter made more history on Saturday with a unique distinction to his name. Sacha Pisani 05 January, 2020 08:52 IST Carter is in the midst of his record-breaking 22nd NBA season at the age of 42, surpassing Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and Robert Parish. - Twitter/ Vince Carter Sacha Pisani 05 January, 2020 08:52 IST Vince Carter became the first player in NBA history to take the floor in four separate decades.Atlanta Hawks veteran Carter made history against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday – checking in to a standing ovation.Carter is in the midst of his record-breaking 22nd NBA season at the age of 42, surpassing Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and Robert Parish. An eight-time All-Star, Carter has been in the league since 1998 after he was drafted by the Toronto Raptors.After lengthy stints with the Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets - then the New Jersey Nets - Carter has had short stops with the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.Heading into Saturday's fixture, Carter has been averaging 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game for the Hawks. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.