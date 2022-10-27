Celtics forward Grant Williams was suspended for one game without pay for using inappropriate language and “recklessly making contact with” a referee, the NBA said Wednesday.

The league said he will serve the suspension on Friday night when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Williams was given a technical foul and then ejected in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 120-102 loss at Chicago on Monday night after he was called for an offensive blocking foul while defending Zach LaVine.

He jumped in protest and made what crew chief Marc Davis told a pool reporter after the game was “intentional physical contact” with referee Cheryl Flores.

Grizzlies’ Ziaire Williams out with patellar tendinitis

Memphis Grizzlies wing Ziaire Williams will miss four to six weeks because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee.

The Grizzlies updated Williams’ status Wednesday night. Williams had more tests with continuing soreness in his knee.

The second-year small forward who was the 10th overall pick in 2021 out of Stanford has yet to play this season. Williams started 31 of 62 games played as a rookie, and he averaged 8.1 points playing an average of 21.7 minutes.

The Grizzlies said in a statement that testing supports a plan to increase Williams’ workload so that he might return in as soon as four weeks.