Basketball

Celtics’ Williams suspended 1 game for bumping referee

Celtics forward Grant Williams was suspended for one game without pay for using inappropriate language and “recklessly making contact with” a referee.

AP
27 October, 2022 12:10 IST
27 October, 2022 12:10 IST
The league said Grant Williams will serve the suspension on Friday night when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The league said Grant Williams will serve the suspension on Friday night when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers. | Photo Credit: AFP

Celtics forward Grant Williams was suspended for one game without pay for using inappropriate language and “recklessly making contact with” a referee.

Celtics forward Grant Williams was suspended for one game without pay for using inappropriate language and “recklessly making contact with” a referee, the NBA said Wednesday.

The league said he will serve the suspension on Friday night when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Williams was given a technical foul and then ejected in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 120-102 loss at Chicago on Monday night after he was called for an offensive blocking foul while defending Zach LaVine.

He jumped in protest and made what crew chief Marc Davis told a pool reporter after the game was “intentional physical contact” with referee Cheryl Flores.

Grizzlies’ Ziaire Williams out with patellar tendinitis

Memphis Grizzlies wing Ziaire Williams will miss four to six weeks because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee.

The Grizzlies updated Williams’ status Wednesday night. Williams had more tests with continuing soreness in his knee.

The second-year small forward who was the 10th overall pick in 2021 out of Stanford has yet to play this season. Williams started 31 of 62 games played as a rookie, and he averaged 8.1 points playing an average of 21.7 minutes.

The Grizzlies said in a statement that testing supports a plan to increase Williams’ workload so that he might return in as soon as four weeks.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us