Basketball

NBA: Celtics spread scoring around in win over Grizzlies

Reuters
13 February, 2023 17:07 IST
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) celebrates with forward Jayson Tatum (0) as Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) looks on in the second half of the NBA game on Sunday in Boston.

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) celebrates with forward Jayson Tatum (0) as Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) looks on in the second half of the NBA game on Sunday in Boston. | Photo Credit: AP

Derrick White had 23 points and 10 assists to lead the NBA-leading Boston Celtics to a 119-109 win over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon.

Sam Hauser (20 points) tied a career-high with six 3-pointers as Boston finished 21 of 51 from downtown en route to its fourth straight win.

Jayson Tatum and Al Horford each added 16 points. Tatum did not record a field goal in the second half but did add two steals and two blocks for the game.

Robert Williams III had a 10-point, 16-rebound double-double.

Eight Celtics finished with at least 10 points.

After Memphis erased Boston’s 13-point halftime lead, the Celtics separated in the fourth quarter. White and Payton Pritchard hit triples early in the frame, but it was White’s three-point play and a Hauser 3-pointer that highlighted a 9-2 run by the 8:32 mark.

Boston led 107-97 after Horford stuck the team’s 20th 3-pointer with 3:41 left. Horford beat the timer with another triple, extending the lead to 112-100 and clinching the game with 1:27 to go.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 25 points and added seven assists and six rebounds. Desmond Bane scored 18 points.

Tatum and Hauser’s 3-pointers fueled an 8-2 run that gave the Celtics their first lead.

The Grizzlies followed on an 13-2 run during which Bane scored a three-point play and another layup. Morant’s first make and two trips to the line followed, making it a 24-15 game.

Pritchard scored two right-side treys late in the first as Boston closed with an 11-4 spurt.

After another Pritchard trey started Boston’s second, Memphis put up a 7-0 spurt to move ahead 35-29. Boston led 41-39 on White’s layup with 5:10 left before halftime.

White canned another three and drove for a three-point play, scoring eight straight points during a 13-0 run. A late highlight was his alley-oop lob to Williams with 2:08 left.

The Celtics closed the quarter on a 22-9 run and led 61-48 at intermission.

Memphis responded with a 15-2 start to the third. Bane sank a 3-pointer to begin the quarter and the game was tied at 63 by the 7:13 mark.

Morant’s jumper and long pass to Clarke to finish through traffic gave Memphis a 75-74 lead with 2:40 left in the third.

Boston led 82-81 after three after Luke Kennard hit a corner trey, answering Mike Muscala’s floater and a Luke Kornet tip-in in the paint in the final minute.

