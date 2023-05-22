Celtics vs Heat Live Score, Game 3: Miami leads series 2-0; Starting Lineups, NBA Playoffs updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs Game 3 from FTX Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat has had Jimmy Butler hit crunch points. But even beyond Butler, there have been players who’ve scored important points. Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson have scored 45% of Miami’s points in this series.
Both the games in the Eastern Conference Finals have gone right down to the wire with Miami coming back to overturn a deficit.
- Heat 123-116 Celtics
- Heat 111-105 Cetics
Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals is on Sunday night, with the eighth-seeded Heat leading 2-0 after stunning almost everyone but themselves by going into Boston and winning the first two games of the series — putting themselves in position to reclaim a conference title that the Celtics defeated them for last season.
“I’ve said it all year long,” said Butler, who is averaging 31.1 points in the postseason. “We are going to ride with one another until the wheels fall off.”