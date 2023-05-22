Basketball

Celtics vs Heat Live Score, Game 3: Miami leads series 2-0; Starting Lineups, NBA Playoffs updates

NBA Playoffs: Catch the live score and updates from the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 from FTX Arena in Miami.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   22 May, 2023 05:39 IST
Catch the live score and updates from Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs Game 3.

Catch the live score and updates from Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs Game 3. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs Game 3 from FTX Arena in Miami.

May 22, 2023 05:23
Miami Heat’s undrafted heroes

Miami Heat has had Jimmy Butler hit crunch points. But even beyond Butler, there have been players who’ve scored important points. Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson have scored 45% of Miami’s points in this series.

May 22, 2023 05:15
Series so far

Both the games in the Eastern Conference Finals have gone right down to the wire with Miami coming back to overturn a deficit.

  • Heat 123-116 Celtics
  • Heat 111-105 Cetics

May 22, 2023 05:00
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV in India.

Game 3 will be telecast on Monday, May 22, starting 06:00 AM IST.

Where to live stream the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoff games?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.

The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.

Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TNT in the United States.

Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.

May 22, 2023 04:56
PREVIEW

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals is on Sunday night, with the eighth-seeded Heat leading 2-0 after stunning almost everyone but themselves by going into Boston and winning the first two games of the series — putting themselves in position to reclaim a conference title that the Celtics defeated them for last season.

“I’ve said it all year long,” said Butler, who is averaging 31.1 points in the postseason. “We are going to ride with one another until the wheels fall off.”

NBA: Heat brings 2-0 lead over Celtics home to Miami

