Celtics vs Heat Live Score, Game 4: BOS 15-22 MIA; Miami leads in first quarter - NBA Playoffs updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs Game 4 from FTX Arena in Miami.
The scores will read Celtics-Heat.
ROBERT WILLIAMS! He swats a jump shot from Jimmy Butler.
Zeller makes both the shots.
Zeller is fouled by Grant Williams and he will head to the free throw line.
Tatum with a foul on Lowry who was going for a drive to the post. Still not given as a shooting foul.
Tatum with a side-step three from the left wing. Good ball movement by the Celtics.
STRUS DUNKS THE BALL IN! Tatum gives away the ball yet again. This time it was Butler who got the steal. Strus collects it and runs the length of the court to finish the play.
Celtics call a timeout!
Butler collects the ball after Zeller loses the ball on a dribble. Puts in a simple shot.
Vincent with a three now! Just floats it up and gets the ball to hit the net.
Brown answers back and makes a three from the right corner.
Love with a three from the corner. Heat lead for the first time.
Adebayo dribbles past Horford and is ready to lay in the ball. He is fouled by Horford. The refs though give it as an inbounds.
Tatum loses control on a handle and concedes a turnover.
Heat call a timeout!
Butler spins and turns his way to a pull up shot and connects.
Brown denied! Butler and Adebayo double-team him to prevent a lay up.
Vincent with a lay up finish.
Tatum fights for the loose ball and gets it. A lay up off the glass to get the points.
Butler drives to the rim and lays the ball in.
Butler tries to play the ball from under the rim to the left corner. Gives it away to Celtics player. Another turnover by Heat.
Strus with a floater from close range.
Brown with a shot from the post. He thuds it in off the board.
Butler misses one of the free throws.
Butler is fouled by Horford on a shot. Free throws coming up for Butler.
Derrick White with a corner three. Horford with the assist.
Strus’ pass to Butler goes out of bounds. Turnover!
Derrick White with a spin inside the paint and a lay up finish.
Love makes a three pointer from the right wing.
Horford with a shot from downtown.
Strus misses the first shot of the game.
Heat win the first possession of the game.
No team has come back from the 0-3 deficit. Los Angeles Lakers was the latest of the 150 teams who have been in this position. But the Celtics insist they won’t go out without a fight.
Game 4 coming up!
Miami Heat from the three point range - 19 off 35
Boston Celtics from the three point range - 11 off 42
The Celtics had the second-best defensive rating in the NBA regular season at 110.6. The Celtics had been a cohesive defensive unit till the finals but that has not been the against the Heat.
Their defensive rating dipped to 113.5 in the conference finals, the 10th best in the league. In the fourth game, it stooped to its lowest - 124.4.
Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV in India.
Game 4 will be telecast on Wednesday, May 24, starting 06:00 AM IST.
Where to live stream the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoff games?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.
The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.
Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TNT in the United States.
Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.
Miami Heat is one win away from completing its revenge over Boston Celtics and sealing a spot in the NBA Finals against Denver Nuggets.
The Heat secured a dominant win in game three and have the chance to sweep the series with the second consecutive game at the FTX Arena.
The Celtics have been taken part for throwing in the towel in the defeat on Sunday, but a post from Marcus Smart saying, “don’t let us win one” suggests the team is ready to go out with a fight.