Celtics vs Heat Live Score, Game 4: BOS 15-22 MIA; Miami leads in first quarter - NBA Playoffs updates

NBA Playoffs: Catch the live score and updates from the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 from FTX Arena in Miami.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   24 May, 2023 06:26 IST
Catch the live score and updates from Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs Game 4.

Catch the live score and updates from Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs Game 4. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs Game 4 from FTX Arena in Miami.

The scores will read Celtics-Heat.

May 24, 2023 06:26
18-24

ROBERT WILLIAMS! He swats a jump shot from Jimmy Butler.

May 24, 2023 06:25
18-24

Zeller makes both the shots.

May 24, 2023 06:25
18-22

Zeller is fouled by Grant Williams and he will head to the free throw line.

May 24, 2023 06:22
18-22

Tatum with a foul on Lowry who was going for a drive to the post. Still not given as a shooting foul.

May 24, 2023 06:22
18-22

Tatum with a side-step three from the left wing. Good ball movement by the Celtics.

May 24, 2023 06:18
15-22

STRUS DUNKS THE BALL IN! Tatum gives away the ball yet again. This time it was Butler who got the steal. Strus collects it and runs the length of the court to finish the play.

Celtics call a timeout!

May 24, 2023 06:18
15-20

Butler collects the ball after Zeller loses the ball on a dribble. Puts in a simple shot.

May 24, 2023 06:16
15-18

Vincent with a three now! Just floats it up and gets the ball to hit the net.

May 24, 2023 06:16
15-15

Brown answers back and makes a three from the right corner.

May 24, 2023 06:15
12-15

Love with a three from the corner. Heat lead for the first time.

May 24, 2023 06:15
12-12

Adebayo dribbles past Horford and is ready to lay in the ball. He is fouled by Horford. The refs though give it as an inbounds.

May 24, 2023 06:11
12-12

Tatum loses control on a handle and concedes a turnover.

Heat call a timeout!

May 24, 2023 06:10
12-12

Butler spins and turns his way to a pull up shot and connects.

May 24, 2023 06:10
12-10

Brown denied! Butler and Adebayo double-team him to prevent a lay up.

May 24, 2023 06:10
12-10

Vincent with a lay up finish.

May 24, 2023 06:09
12-8

Tatum fights for the loose ball and gets it. A lay up off the glass to get the points.

May 24, 2023 06:09
10-8

Butler drives to the rim and lays the ball in.

May 24, 2023 06:08
10-6

Butler tries to play the ball from under the rim to the left corner. Gives it away to Celtics player. Another turnover by Heat.

May 24, 2023 06:07
10-6

Strus with a floater from close range.

May 24, 2023 06:07
10-4

Brown with a shot from the post. He thuds it in off the board.

May 24, 2023 06:07
8-4

Butler misses one of the free throws.

May 24, 2023 06:06
8-3

Butler is fouled by Horford on a shot. Free throws coming up for Butler.

May 24, 2023 06:06
8-3

Derrick White with a corner three. Horford with the assist.

May 24, 2023 06:05
5-3

Strus’ pass to Butler goes out of bounds. Turnover!

May 24, 2023 06:05
5-3

Derrick White with a spin inside the paint and a lay up finish.

May 24, 2023 06:04
3-3

Love makes a three pointer from the right wing.

May 24, 2023 06:04
3-0

Horford with a shot from downtown.

May 24, 2023 06:04
0-0

Strus misses the first shot of the game.

May 24, 2023 06:03
0-0

Heat win the first possession of the game.

May 24, 2023 06:02
Celtics ready to fight

No team has come back from the 0-3 deficit. Los Angeles Lakers was the latest of the 150 teams who have been in this position. But the Celtics insist they won’t go out without a fight.

Game 4 coming up!

May 24, 2023 05:49
Shooting 3s the difference in Game 3

Miami Heat from the three point range - 19 off 35

Boston Celtics from the three point range - 11 off 42

May 24, 2023 05:44
Boston Celtics Starting Lineup
May 24, 2023 05:42
Miami Heat Starting Lineup
May 24, 2023 05:37
Boston’s defensive woes

The Celtics had the second-best defensive rating in the NBA regular season at 110.6. The Celtics had been a cohesive defensive unit till the finals but that has not been the against the Heat.

Their defensive rating dipped to 113.5 in the conference finals, the 10th best in the league. In the fourth game, it stooped to its lowest - 124.4.

May 24, 2023 05:29
The Calebrity
May 24, 2023 05:26
Eastern Conference Finals so far
  • Heat 123-116 Celtics
  • Heat 111-105 Celtics
  • Celtics 102-128 Heat

May 24, 2023 05:08
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV in India.

Game 4 will be telecast on Wednesday, May 24, starting 06:00 AM IST.

Where to live stream the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoff games?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.

The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.

Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TNT in the United States.

Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.

May 24, 2023 04:49
PREVIEW

Miami Heat is one win away from completing its revenge over Boston Celtics and sealing a spot in the NBA Finals against Denver Nuggets.

The Heat secured a dominant win in game three and have the chance to sweep the series with the second consecutive game at the FTX Arena.

The Celtics have been taken part for throwing in the towel in the defeat on Sunday, but a post from Marcus Smart saying, “don’t let us win one” suggests the team is ready to go out with a fight.

