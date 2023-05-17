Celtics vs Heat LIVE Streaming Info, NBA Playoffs: When and where to watch the Eastern Conference Finals?

Boston Celtics will battle it out against Miami Heat in the Eastern Finals for the top spot in the conference, beginning from May 17.

Celtics were powered by Jayson Tatum’s heroics in the last two games against Philadelphia 76ers, including a 51-point performance in the series decider, to book their place in the Finals.

The only team standing between a second successive spot in the NBA Finals and Celtics is Miami Heat. The Heat too bring momentum into the series, having paved their to the last round from the all the way back in the Play-In tournament.

Banking on Jimmy Butler’s clutch-time play, the Heat have toppled top-seed Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks so far.

BOSTON CELTICS vs MIAMI HEAT NBA PLAYOFFS SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics - May 17 - 8:30 PM ET - TD Garden ⦿ Game 2: Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics - May 19 - 8:30 PM ET - TD Garden

Game 6: Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - May 27 - 8:30 PM ET - FTX Arena ⦿ Game 7: Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics - May 29 - 8:30 PM ET - TD Garden

NOTE: Indian Standard Time or IST = ET (Eastern Time)+9:30

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV in India.

Game 1 will be telecast on Thursday, May 18, starting 06:00 AM IST.

Where to live stream the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoff games?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.

The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.

Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on ESPN in the United States.

Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.