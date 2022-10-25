Basketball

U.S.A working to bring Griner home after ‘sham’ Russian hearing: National security adviser Jake Sullivan

Earlier, the United States of America had blasted a Moscow court’s rejection of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal on Tuesday, calling it “excessive and disproportionate”.

25 October, 2022 19:04 IST
Brittney Griner was arrested on February 17 at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia. 

Brittney Griner was arrested on February 17 at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia.

The United States will continue to engage with Russia to bring home jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said, after a Russian court on Tuesday upheld her nine-year drug sentence.

"We are aware of the news out of Russia that Brittney Griner will continue to be wrongfully detained under intolerable circumstances after having to undergo another sham judicial proceeding today," Sullivan said in a statement.

The Biden administration "has continued to engage with Russia through every available channel and make every effort to bring home Brittney as well as to support and advocate for other Americans detained in Russia, including fellow wrongful detainee Paul Whelan," Sullivan added.

Earlier, the U. S. A had blasted the decision, calling it "excessive and disproportionate".

U.S. Chargee d’Affaires Elizabeth Rood, currently the most senior U.S. diplomat in Moscow, attended the hearing at a court just outside of Moscow, where Griner spoke via video link from a detention centre.

