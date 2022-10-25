Basketball

Brittney Griner’s nine-year sentence upheld by Russian Court

Th WNBA player had appealed against the sentence for possession and smuggling of drugs.

Griner has been detained in Russia since February.

Griner has been detained in Russia since February. | Photo Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner against her nine-year prison sentence for possession and smuggling of drugs.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia. She was sentenced on Aug. 4 to nine years in a penal colony.

Brittney Griner has urged the appeal judges to reduce her nine-year jail sentence for possession and smuggling of drugs in the form of cannabis oil used in vapes.

Griner was permitted to make a final statement by live video link from her detention centre in the town of Novoye Grishino, just outside Moscow, to the judges at the appeal court in Krasnogorsk near the capital.

Griner said how stressful her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”

She apologised for her mistake, as she had at her original trial, saying “I did not intend to do this”, and asking the court to take into account the fact that she had pleaded guilty.

