Butler, Miami Heat set NBA free throw record, beat Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 35 points, and the Miami Heat set an NBA record by making all 40 of its free throws in a 112-111 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Miami, which completed the second half with just eight available players, also got 22 points from Max Strus and 19 from Victor Oladipo.

Butler, the only customary starter in the Miami lineup, made all 23 of his free throws, tying Dominique Wilkins for the second-most made foul shots without a miss in NBA history.

Oklahoma City led 111-109 with 22.3 seconds left when Kenrich Williams missed two free throws. Aaron Wiggins grabbed an offensive rebound. But Oladipo stole the ball, and Butler made a three-point play on a layup with 12.2 seconds left.

That gave Miami a 112-111 lead, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a 3-pointer on Oklahoma City’s final possession of the game.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 26 points to lead the Thunder, and Josh Giddey produced a triple-double with 18 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Thunder have lost six straight road games since beating Atlanta on December 5.

The Heat were without Bam Adebayo (wrist), Tyler Herro (Achilles), Kyle Lowry (knee), Caleb Martin (quad), Duncan Robinson (finger), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Nikola Jovic (back).

In addition, Heat center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected with 9:15 left in the second quarter. He had a heated argument with his coaches and threw something onto the court, causing the ejection.

Given the short roster, Heat undrafted rookie Orlando Robinson made his first NBA start, scoring four points.

Miami led 31-26 after a first quarter that featured just two points by Gilgeous-Alexander. Miami stretched its lead to 63-56 at halftime, but Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points in the second quarter to lead the Thunder with 17 at the half.

Oklahoma City took its first lead of the game, 78-77, on Isaiah Joe’s 3-pointer with 5:24 left in the third quarter. But the Heat finished the third leading 89-88.

The fourth quarter featured a six-point Heat possession -- Oladipo’s two free throws following a steal and a clear-path foul, then a Gabe Vincent 3-pointer and free throw after he was fouled by Tre Mann.