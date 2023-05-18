Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs Game 1 from TD Garden in Boston.
Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV in India.
Game 1 will be telecast on Thursday, May 18, starting 06:00 AM IST.
Where to live stream the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoff games?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.
The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.
Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on ESPN in the United States.
Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is known for speaking his mind, and he didn’t disappoint on Tuesday, one day before eighth-seeded Miami visits the second-seeded Boston Celtics for the opener of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday.
Butler insisted this Miami team will not be deterred on its way to the NBA title.
“This year is our year,” Butler said. “We’re going to go into this Game 1 and do what we’re supposed to do and be the first one to four (victories). We are very capable of it.”
This is the third time in the past four seasons that the Celtics and Heat have met in the East finals. And it will be a different Boston coach on the sideline for the third occasion.
FULL PREVIEW: