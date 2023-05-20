Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs Game 2 from TD Garden in Boston.

The score will read Celtics-Heat.

May 20, 2023 07:43
End of Q3

Boston take the lead back with a 33-21 score in the third quarter. It was Jayson Tatum firing on all cylinders. He has 29 points now along with 13 rebounds.

May 20, 2023 07:42
83-75

Brogdon makes two free throws.

May 20, 2023 07:40
81-75

Butler off the board to cut the gap to six points.

May 20, 2023 07:40
81-73

Brogdon hits a lay up off the glass to end the transition play.

May 20, 2023 07:40
79-73

Martin with another two points for Miami.

May 20, 2023 07:39
79-71

The teams exchange a couple of threes. Tatum hits for Celtics and Martin for Miami.

May 20, 2023 07:38
76-68

Zeller loses the ball from a pass by Butler as Miami concedes another turnover.

May 20, 2023 07:38
76-68

Robert Williams scores two free throws to add to Boston’s lead.

May 20, 2023 07:37
74-68

Butler loses the ball on a dribble to the rim. Turnover conceded.

May 20, 2023 07:36
74-68

Tatum adds two more to his score with free throws.

May 20, 2023 07:35
72-68

Tatum with a step back three! Who does he get the shot over? JIMMY BUTLER! 13 in the third quarter for the Celtics main man.

May 20, 2023 07:34
69-68

Adebayo floats a shot into the net from the paint.

May 20, 2023 07:34
69-66

Brown with a drive to the rim and put in finish.

May 20, 2023 07:30
67-66

Adebayo smashes a dunk to get the game within one point. Butler with the assist.

Celtics call a timeout.

May 20, 2023 07:30
67-64

Martin off the glass to beat the buzzer. Pulled out a side step move too.

May 20, 2023 07:29
67-62

Tatum! He is going off in the third quarter. Another jump shot over Martin from the corner.

May 20, 2023 07:28
65-62

Butler with a block on Brown!

May 20, 2023 07:27
65-62

Tatum with another lay up which he hits off the glass. Dribbles past Love and Strus on that play.

May 20, 2023 07:26
63-62

Love fouls Tatum on the lay up, giving the Celtics player a chance to make two free throws. Tatum hits both shots.

May 20, 2023 07:25
61-62

Butler hangs in the air and makes a shot from mid range.

May 20, 2023 07:22
61-60

Tatum again! He gets the ball on the arc and he beats Adebayo to make the shot.

Miami calls a timeout.

May 20, 2023 07:21
59-60

Tatum! He gets the ball from Brown in the paint and lays it in.

May 20, 2023 07:21
57-60

White with a drive an a lay up which he scores with a one-handed scoop.

May 20, 2023 07:20
55-60

Kevin Love fouls Derrick White on the offensive floor and that leads to a Miami turnover.

May 20, 2023 07:19
55-60

Butler makes a shot after a spin and lay up.

May 20, 2023 07:19
55-58

Brown with a shot off the glass.

May 20, 2023 07:19
53-58

DENIED! White blocks a shot by Butler.

May 20, 2023 07:18
53-58

Bam Adebayo with a jump shot from long range. He has 10 in this game now.

May 20, 2023 07:17
53-56

Brown makes a three from the right corner.

May 20, 2023 07:17
50-56

Strus starts the quarter for Heat with a jump shot.

May 20, 2023 07:00
End of Q2

Heat continue to go from strength to strength and end the first half of this second game in the lead. It’s been a tale of two halves so far. The Celtics made a 20-2 run in the seconde quarter to pull ahead. Tatum and White were the orchestrator before Miami pulled back in style courtesy Caleb Martin’s pin point shooting had Miami go ahead again.

If the visitors continue finding shots like this, a 2-0 advantage heading to Miami won’t be too much to fathom.

May 20, 2023 07:00
50-54

Butler with a jump shot over Smart. He made it in the dying seconds of the quarter.

May 20, 2023 06:59
50-52

Vincent with a jump shot from the arc. Hits it!

May 20, 2023 06:58
50-49

Smart is fouled and he makes both the shots from the free throw line.

May 20, 2023 06:57
48-49

Butler with back to back misses from jump shots as the final minute of the quarter approaches.

May 20, 2023 06:56
48-49

Brogdon hits two freee throws to get to nine points tonight.

May 20, 2023 06:54
46-49

Butler’s no look pass behind him goes out of bounds.

May 20, 2023 06:54
46-49

Butler makes two free throws. His first points from the line today.

May 20, 2023 06:53
46-47

Brown with another dunk post a dribble to get two points.

May 20, 2023 06:52
44-47

Brown with a scooped finish from close range.

May 20, 2023 06:51
42-47

Heat get another two off Martin’s jump shot.

May 20, 2023 06:51
42-45

Robinson! He makes a three point shot on the run.

May 20, 2023 06:47
42-42

The game is tied by Duncan Robinson’s lay up. He cuts into the paint and Adebayo provides him the dime.

Celtics take a timeout.

May 20, 2023 06:46
42-40

Butler with a long drive and a right-handed shot to connect the lay up.

May 20, 2023 06:46
42-38

Robert Willaims is fouled by Adebayo on a reverse lay up. The shot goes in and Boston has a chance for a three point play but Williams misses from the line.

May 20, 2023 06:45
40-38

Martin makes it 11-0 with a three point jumper. Two points in the ball game.

May 20, 2023 06:44
40-35

Martin with a lay up finish over Robert Williams. A 7-0 run for Miami.

May 20, 2023 06:43
40-33

Adebayo is down on the ground after a challenge from behind while contesting a rebound.

May 20, 2023 06:42
40-33

Caleb Martin with a three pointer.

May 20, 2023 06:41
40-30

Adebayo with two free throws after a foul by Grant Williams.

May 20, 2023 06:39
40-28

Adebayo blocks a shot but the refs rule it a goal tend.

May 20, 2023 06:39
38-28

Duncan Robinson makes a off the board.

May 20, 2023 06:39
38-26

White! He knocks down his third three pointer.

May 20, 2023 06:38
35-26

Martin gets the two points to break the Celtics run.

May 20, 2023 06:38
35-24

Brogdon takes the ball at the perimeter, makes a dash for the rim and floats the ball off the glass.

May 20, 2023 06:34
33-24

Tatum pulls up a jump shot and hits. Erik Spoelstra is forced to call a timeout.

May 20, 2023 06:33
31-24

Brogdon! 17-2 run for the Celtics as Brogdon knocks down another three for the home team.

May 20, 2023 06:33
28-24

White! He knocks down a corner three.

May 20, 2023 06:32
25-24

Adebayo is nearly through with his jump shot when the ball slips out of his hands and hits his foot. Turnover.

May 20, 2023 06:29
End of Q1

The Celtics end the first quarter with an 11-2 run. Tatum leading the recovery after the team was down by as much as eight points.

May 20, 2023 06:28
25-24

Tatum knocks down two free throws and the Celtics lead for the first time in the game.

May 20, 2023 06:28
23-24

Tatum! Celtics within one point. He takes a jump shot over Martin and connects.

May 20, 2023 06:27
20-24

Zeller gets a shot in off the board.

May 20, 2023 06:26
20-22

Williams with a dunk. A bullet pass from Brodgon from the perimeter to the centre standing under the bucket.

May 20, 2023 06:25
18-22

Brogdon with a simple put in from under the rim.

May 20, 2023 06:25
16-22

Tatum off the glass! Robert Williams takes an airball off Tatum’s missed three. He passes it back to Tatum who lays it in.

May 20, 2023 06:24
14-22

Lowry tries to fake a shot and drive to the rim but the refs call him for a travel foul.

May 20, 2023 06:23
14-22

Martin with a pull up shot from the corner off a drive.

May 20, 2023 06:19
14-20

Brown misses a three from the corner.

Miami takes a timeout!

May 20, 2023 06:18
14-20

Butler takes a lay up shot and gets it to go off the glass.

May 20, 2023 06:18
14-18

Brown with a jump shot from mid range.

May 20, 2023 06:17
12-18

Butler with a pull up shot from mid range,

May 20, 2023 06:17
12-16

White connects from a wide open three. Kicked out by Tatum from the paint.

May 20, 2023 06:16
9-16

Strus! He takes a three over Brown and connects!

May 20, 2023 06:13
9-13

Love is fouled by Brown while contesting a rebound and the refs see a foul there.

The first timeout of the game taken by Celtics.

May 20, 2023 06:12
9-13

Horford off the glass to make it a four-point game.

May 20, 2023 06:12
7-13

Butler feeds Adebayo and he slips past White and Tatum and lays the ball in.

May 20, 2023 06:10
7-11

Butler with a put in from close range.

May 20, 2023 06:09
7-9

Tatum with a triple! He gets a dribble in place as Adebayo stands in front of him. Pulls up to shoot and connects.

May 20, 2023 06:08
4-9

Tatum with a reverse lay up after a pick and roll with Robert Williams.

May 20, 2023 06:07
2-9

Adebayo makes both the shots and takes Heat’s lead to seven points.

May 20, 2023 06:07
2-7

Adebayo is fouled on a shot in the paint. He will shoot free throws.

May 20, 2023 06:06
2-7

Strus with a three pointer. Good ball movement by the Heat on that possession.

May 20, 2023 06:05
2-4

Gabe Vincent is fouled on a shot and he knocks down two FTs.

May 20, 2023 06:04
2-2

Smart and Adebayo with the first two buckets of the game.

May 20, 2023 06:04
0-0

Off we go! Celtics with the first possesssion.

May 20, 2023 05:45
Miami Heat Starting Lineup

May 20, 2023 05:44
Boston Celtics Starting Lineup
May 20, 2023 05:41
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV in India.

Game 2 will be telecast on Saturday, May 20, starting 06:00 AM IST.

Where to live stream the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoff games?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.

The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.

Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TNT in the United States.

Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.

May 20, 2023 05:33
PREVIEW

The latest Eastern Conference finals pairing between the Heat and Celtics will be a matchup that ultimately turns on the play stars like Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum.

But Miami’s 123-116 Game 1 victory also showed how the tactical battle between rookie coach Joe Mazzulla and veteran counterpart Erik Spoelstra will also play a big factor.

FULL PREVIEW:

NBA: Eastern Conference finals coaching matchup as intriguing as the action on court