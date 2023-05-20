Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs Game 2 from TD Garden in Boston.
The score will read Celtics-Heat.
Boston take the lead back with a 33-21 score in the third quarter. It was Jayson Tatum firing on all cylinders. He has 29 points now along with 13 rebounds.
Brogdon makes two free throws.
Butler off the board to cut the gap to six points.
Brogdon hits a lay up off the glass to end the transition play.
Martin with another two points for Miami.
The teams exchange a couple of threes. Tatum hits for Celtics and Martin for Miami.
Zeller loses the ball from a pass by Butler as Miami concedes another turnover.
Robert Williams scores two free throws to add to Boston’s lead.
Butler loses the ball on a dribble to the rim. Turnover conceded.
Tatum adds two more to his score with free throws.
Tatum with a step back three! Who does he get the shot over? JIMMY BUTLER! 13 in the third quarter for the Celtics main man.
Adebayo floats a shot into the net from the paint.
Brown with a drive to the rim and put in finish.
Adebayo smashes a dunk to get the game within one point. Butler with the assist.
Celtics call a timeout.
Martin off the glass to beat the buzzer. Pulled out a side step move too.
Tatum! He is going off in the third quarter. Another jump shot over Martin from the corner.
Butler with a block on Brown!
Tatum with another lay up which he hits off the glass. Dribbles past Love and Strus on that play.
Love fouls Tatum on the lay up, giving the Celtics player a chance to make two free throws. Tatum hits both shots.
Butler hangs in the air and makes a shot from mid range.
Tatum again! He gets the ball on the arc and he beats Adebayo to make the shot.
Miami calls a timeout.
Tatum! He gets the ball from Brown in the paint and lays it in.
White with a drive an a lay up which he scores with a one-handed scoop.
Kevin Love fouls Derrick White on the offensive floor and that leads to a Miami turnover.
Butler makes a shot after a spin and lay up.
Brown with a shot off the glass.
DENIED! White blocks a shot by Butler.
Bam Adebayo with a jump shot from long range. He has 10 in this game now.
Brown makes a three from the right corner.
Strus starts the quarter for Heat with a jump shot.
Heat continue to go from strength to strength and end the first half of this second game in the lead. It’s been a tale of two halves so far. The Celtics made a 20-2 run in the seconde quarter to pull ahead. Tatum and White were the orchestrator before Miami pulled back in style courtesy Caleb Martin’s pin point shooting had Miami go ahead again.
If the visitors continue finding shots like this, a 2-0 advantage heading to Miami won’t be too much to fathom.
Butler with a jump shot over Smart. He made it in the dying seconds of the quarter.
Vincent with a jump shot from the arc. Hits it!
Smart is fouled and he makes both the shots from the free throw line.
Butler with back to back misses from jump shots as the final minute of the quarter approaches.
Brogdon hits two freee throws to get to nine points tonight.
Butler’s no look pass behind him goes out of bounds.
Butler makes two free throws. His first points from the line today.
Brown with another dunk post a dribble to get two points.
Brown with a scooped finish from close range.
Heat get another two off Martin’s jump shot.
Robinson! He makes a three point shot on the run.
The game is tied by Duncan Robinson’s lay up. He cuts into the paint and Adebayo provides him the dime.
Celtics take a timeout.
Butler with a long drive and a right-handed shot to connect the lay up.
Robert Willaims is fouled by Adebayo on a reverse lay up. The shot goes in and Boston has a chance for a three point play but Williams misses from the line.
Martin makes it 11-0 with a three point jumper. Two points in the ball game.
Martin with a lay up finish over Robert Williams. A 7-0 run for Miami.
Adebayo is down on the ground after a challenge from behind while contesting a rebound.
Caleb Martin with a three pointer.
Adebayo with two free throws after a foul by Grant Williams.
Adebayo blocks a shot but the refs rule it a goal tend.
Duncan Robinson makes a off the board.
White! He knocks down his third three pointer.
Martin gets the two points to break the Celtics run.
Brogdon takes the ball at the perimeter, makes a dash for the rim and floats the ball off the glass.
Tatum pulls up a jump shot and hits. Erik Spoelstra is forced to call a timeout.
Brogdon! 17-2 run for the Celtics as Brogdon knocks down another three for the home team.
White! He knocks down a corner three.
Adebayo is nearly through with his jump shot when the ball slips out of his hands and hits his foot. Turnover.
The Celtics end the first quarter with an 11-2 run. Tatum leading the recovery after the team was down by as much as eight points.
Tatum knocks down two free throws and the Celtics lead for the first time in the game.
Tatum! Celtics within one point. He takes a jump shot over Martin and connects.
Zeller gets a shot in off the board.
Williams with a dunk. A bullet pass from Brodgon from the perimeter to the centre standing under the bucket.
Brogdon with a simple put in from under the rim.
Tatum off the glass! Robert Williams takes an airball off Tatum’s missed three. He passes it back to Tatum who lays it in.
Lowry tries to fake a shot and drive to the rim but the refs call him for a travel foul.
Martin with a pull up shot from the corner off a drive.
Brown misses a three from the corner.
Miami takes a timeout!
Butler takes a lay up shot and gets it to go off the glass.
Brown with a jump shot from mid range.
Butler with a pull up shot from mid range,
White connects from a wide open three. Kicked out by Tatum from the paint.
Strus! He takes a three over Brown and connects!
Love is fouled by Brown while contesting a rebound and the refs see a foul there.
The first timeout of the game taken by Celtics.
Horford off the glass to make it a four-point game.
Butler feeds Adebayo and he slips past White and Tatum and lays the ball in.
Butler with a put in from close range.
Tatum with a triple! He gets a dribble in place as Adebayo stands in front of him. Pulls up to shoot and connects.
Tatum with a reverse lay up after a pick and roll with Robert Williams.
Adebayo makes both the shots and takes Heat’s lead to seven points.
Adebayo is fouled on a shot in the paint. He will shoot free throws.
Strus with a three pointer. Good ball movement by the Heat on that possession.
Gabe Vincent is fouled on a shot and he knocks down two FTs.
Smart and Adebayo with the first two buckets of the game.
Off we go! Celtics with the first possesssion.
Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV in India.
Game 2 will be telecast on Saturday, May 20, starting 06:00 AM IST.
Where to live stream the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoff games?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.
The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.
Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TNT in the United States.
Where will the Celtics vs Heat NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?
The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.
The latest Eastern Conference finals pairing between the Heat and Celtics will be a matchup that ultimately turns on the play stars like Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum.
But Miami’s 123-116 Game 1 victory also showed how the tactical battle between rookie coach Joe Mazzulla and veteran counterpart Erik Spoelstra will also play a big factor.
FULL PREVIEW: