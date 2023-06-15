Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams has thumb surgery to repair torn ligament

Charlotte Hornets starting centre Mark Williams underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the team.
The Hornets did not say when Williams will return to action, saying “an update on his status will be provided as appropriate.”
Williams took over as the starting center midway through last season after the team traded Mason Plumlee.
Williams played in 43 games with 17 starts as a rookie, averaging 9 points in 19.3 minutes. He was second in blocks per game (1.0), third in field goal percentage (.637), fourth in rebounds (7.1) and fifth in double-doubles (11) among rookies.
The 15th overall pick in last year’s draft out of Duke, Williams became one of 10 rookies since 1999-2000 to record a 20-point game, a 20-rebound game and a five-block game in a season.
