Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams has thumb surgery to repair torn ligament

The Hornets did not say when Williams will return to action, saying “an update on his status will be provided as appropriate.”

Published : Jun 15, 2023 20:07 IST , CHARLOTTE - 1 MIN READ

AP
Representative Image: Hornets’ Mark Williams underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb.
Representative Image: Hornets’ Mark Williams underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: Hornets’ Mark Williams underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets starting centre Mark Williams underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the team.

The Hornets did not say when Williams will return to action, saying "an update on his status will be provided as appropriate."

ALSO READ
Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets’ NBA win: Police

Williams took over as the starting center midway through last season after the team traded Mason Plumlee.

Williams played in 43 games with 17 starts as a rookie, averaging 9 points in 19.3 minutes. He was second in blocks per game (1.0), third in field goal percentage (.637), fourth in rebounds (7.1) and fifth in double-doubles (11) among rookies.

The 15th overall pick in last year’s draft out of Duke, Williams became one of 10 rookies since 1999-2000 to record a 20-point game, a 20-rebound game and a five-block game in a season.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
