Basketball

NBA result: Charlotte Hornets storms back from 21 down to top Indiana Pacers

Terry Rozier racked up 23 points and Gordon Hayward hit a pair of key fourth-quarter baskets to finish with 22 points.

Reuters
21 March, 2023 11:23 IST
21 March, 2023 11:23 IST
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson sets a screen for guard Buddy Hield to drive past Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward during the second half of an NBA game on March 20, 2023.

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson sets a screen for guard Buddy Hield to drive past Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward during the second half of an NBA game on March 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Terry Rozier racked up 23 points and Gordon Hayward hit a pair of key fourth-quarter baskets to finish with 22 points.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points and the Charlotte Hornets wiped out a 21-point first-half deficit to defeat the visiting Indiana Pacers 115-109 on Monday night.

Terry Rozier racked up 23 points and Gordon Hayward hit a pair of key fourth-quarter baskets to finish with 22 points as the Hornets snapped a four-game losing streak by winning the finale of a five-game homestand. Nick Richards supplied 14 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

Also Read
NBA result: Minnesota Timberwolves overcomes Julius Randle’s 57 points, beats New York Knicks 140-134

Myles Turner and Buddy Hield both had 20 points for the Pacers (32-40), who couldn’t overcome a five-minute scoring drought down the stretch. Bennedict Mathurin notched 18 points, Isaiah Jackson had 12 and Jalen Smith added 10.

The teams combined to attempt 66 free throws.

Charlotte (23-50) took a brief lead in the third quarter and then didn’t hit a field goal in the final 2 1/2 minutes of the period and trailed 88-85 going to the fourth.

Hield’s 3-pointer stretched the margin to 105-96 with 6:23 to play. Less than two minutes later, Hayward’s 3 pushed the Hornets into a 107-105 lead with 3:34 left.

When Indiana finally scored again on Aaron Nesmith’s drive with 1:08 to play, Hayward answered with a three-point play to put Charlotte up 112-107.

The Hornets was battered on the boards for the second game in a row. Indiana had a 48-37 rebounding advantage.

Also Read | NBA result: Ochai Agbaji’s career night powers Jazz past Kings

Indiana held a 45-18 edge in bench scoring, but was harmed by 21 turnovers.

Charlotte had a big second quarter to get back into range, trailing 66-58 at halftime despite 2-for-13 shooting on 3-pointers. Oubre posted 12 points in the second quarter to end up with 19 by halftime.

Indiana’s 13 first-half turnovers negated some of the impact from the team’s 55.3-percent shooting from the field. Turner, who had 15 points slightly more than six minutes into the game, was 10-for-11 on free throws before the break.

The Pacers was pretty much unstoppable in the first quarter while building a 40-22 lead.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us