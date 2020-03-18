Coronavirus: Four Brooklyn Nets players test positive for COVID-19

Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for coronavirus and one is showing symptoms, NBA team announced on Tuesday.

Nets said each player was in isolation and anybody who may have made contact with any of the quartet was being notified.

The names of the players were not released.

In a statement released to media, the Nets said: "Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians.

"The organisation is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.

"All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organisation and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.

"As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, partners and surrounding community, and we wish all those who are battling this virus a speedy recovery."

NBA is suspended, along with most sport leagues globally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nets was last in action on March 10 when it earned a 104-102 win over Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.