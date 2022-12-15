Basketball

Curry suffers shoulder injury in Golden State NBA loss at Indiana

Reuters
Washington 15 December, 2022 11:33 IST
Stephen Curry in action.

Stephen Curry in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry suffered a left shoulder injury late in the third quarter of reigning NBA champion Golden State’s 125-119 loss at Indiana on Wednesday.

Curry held his shoulder until leaving the game moments later and was taken quickly to the locker room.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Curry will have an MRI exam on Thursday to determine the extent of the 34-year-old guard’s injury.

“We’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Kerr said. “He’s in good spirits and we’ll hope for the best.”

Curry finished with game highs of 38 points and seven assists as well as seven rebounds. He scored 27 points in the two quarters, half of the Warriors’ first half total as they trailed 74-54, and finished with his 250th career 30-point performance.

Tyrese Haliburton led Indiana with 29 points while reserve Bennedict Mathurin added 24 for the Pacers.

Golden State, seeking a fifth NBA title in nine seasons, fell to 14-15 overall and 2-12 on the road.

“My message to the group was it’s about competing, it’s about weathering the storm,” Kerr said. “This has been a tough start to the season. We’re in a tough stretch.”

Curry has averaged 30 points a game this season and hit 50% from the floor. He also averaged 6.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 blocked shots a game.

Losing Curry for any length of time would be a major setback for the Warriors.

“Maybe it’s going to get tougher if Steph is out for a little while. If he’s out, for sure it will be tougher,” Kerr said.

“But you’ve just got to persevere, keep playing and keep fighting. If we’re healthy we feel like we can beat anybody.”

