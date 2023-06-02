Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA Finals: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets cruise to win over Heat in Game 1 win

Michael Porter Jr. added 14 points and 13 rebounds while Aaron Gordon had 16 points as the Nuggets won the series opener without having to lean heavily on Jokic, even as he ended up leading the way.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 09:01 IST , DENVER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets passes over Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat during the second quarter in Game One of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena in Denver on June 1, 2023.
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets passes over Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat during the second quarter in Game One of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena in Denver on June 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets passes over Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat during the second quarter in Game One of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena in Denver on June 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nikola Jokic finished off another triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists and Jamal Murray scored 26 points and dished out 10 assists as the Denver Nuggets made a statement in its first-ever NBA Finals game, rolling to a 104-93 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Thursday.

Michael Porter Jr. added 14 points and 13 rebounds while Aaron Gordon had 16 points as the Nuggets won the series opener without having to lean heavily on Jokic, even as he ended up leading the way.

ALSO READ
NBA’s 76ers name ex-Raptors coach Nurse as bench boss

Jokic wound up 8 of 12 from the field after taking just five shots through three quarters. He extended his NBA single-year record with his ninth triple-double of the playoffs.

Denver, the Western Conference’s top seed, shot 59.5 percent from the field in the first half and 50.6 percent for the game while improving to 9-0 at home in the playoffs.

Bam Adebayo amassed 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Heat, but Jimmy Butler was held to 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting. The No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference failed to win the opener of a series on the road for the first time in four tries.

Gabe Vincent scored 19 points while Haywood Highsmith added 18 as the Heat shot 37.5 percent in the first half and 40.6 percent for the game. Miami was 2 of 2 from the free-throw line, an NBA Finals record for the least number of free-throw attempts in a playoff game.

Jokic was content to occupy the role of a playmaker in the first quarter, not taking his first shot from the field until 3.3 seconds remained. He made the close-range shot as Denver took a 29-20 lead at the end of the opening period.

Also Read | Detroit Pistons set to offer Monty Williams $10M per year - Reports

The Nuggets opened its first double-digit lead at 32-22 on a 3-pointer by Murray with 10:31 remaining in the first half, and the hosts led 59-42 at halftime.

Denver grabbed its first lead of at least 20 points at 81-60 with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter on a pull-up jumper from Bruce Brown. The Nuggets went into the fourth quarter with an 84-63 advantage.

The Heat opened the final period on an 11-0 run to get within 84-74 with 9:29 remaining. The Nuggets seized control again to take a 90-74 lead with 7:16 left on a layup from Jokic and closed out the victory from there.

Related Topics

Denver Nuggets /

Miami Heat /

Nikola Jokic /

Jamal Murray

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: 76ers coach Nick Nurse wants Harden back, can co-exist with Embiid
    AP
  2. NBA Finals: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets cruise to win over Heat in Game 1 win
    Reuters
  3. BCCI announces India ‘A’ squad for Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Guardiola puts City on red alert as United threaten treble bid in FA Cup final
    AFP
  5. ‘Proud’ Mourinho leaves Roma fans fearing summer exit
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA: 76ers coach Nick Nurse wants Harden back, can co-exist with Embiid
    AP
  2. NBA Finals: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets cruise to win over Heat in Game 1 win
    Reuters
  3. NBA planning to announce latest Ja Morant decision after Finals, Silver says
    AP
  4. Heat 93-104 Nuggets Highlights, NBA Finals Game 1: Jokic, Murray shine as Denver takes lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA’s 76ers name ex-Raptors coach Nurse as bench boss
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: 76ers coach Nick Nurse wants Harden back, can co-exist with Embiid
    AP
  2. NBA Finals: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets cruise to win over Heat in Game 1 win
    Reuters
  3. BCCI announces India ‘A’ squad for Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Guardiola puts City on red alert as United threaten treble bid in FA Cup final
    AFP
  5. ‘Proud’ Mourinho leaves Roma fans fearing summer exit
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment