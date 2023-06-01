Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will face off in the NBA Finals beginning on Friday.
Their roads to the title clash could not have been more contrasting. While the Nuggets attained their passage with a sweep against Los Angeles Lakers, the Heat had to win the seventh game against Boston Celtics.
But despite the toil the Heat faced in the Eastern Conference finals, it will be buoyed by the chance to become the first No.8 to get their hands on the Larry O’Brien trophy.
While the Heat have three championships under their belt, Nikola Jokic and company will take the floor to win the franchise’s maiden title.
DENVER NUGGETS vs MIAMI HEAT NBA FINALS SERIES SCHEDULE
- Game 1: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets - June 01 - 8:30 PM ET - Ball Arena
- Game 2: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets - June 04 - 8:00 PM ET - Ball Arena
- Game 3: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat - June 07 - 8:30PM ET - FTX Arena
- Game 4: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat - June 09 - 8:30 PM ET - FTX Arena
- Game 5: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets - June 12 - 8:30 PM ET - Ball Arena
- Game 6: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat - June 15 - 8:30 PM ET - FTX Arena
- Game 7: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets - June 18 - 8:00 PM ET - Ball Arena
NOTE: Indian Standard Time or IST = ET (Eastern Time)+9:30
LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where will the Nuggets vs Heat NBA Finals series be telecast on TV in India?
The Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals series will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV in India.
Game 1 will be telecast on Friday, June 1, starting 06:00 AM IST.
Where to live stream the Nuggets vs Heat NBA Finals games?
The Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.
The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.
Where will the Nuggets vs Heat NBA Finals series be telecast on TV in the United States?
The Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals series will be telecast on TNT in the United States.
Where will the Nuggets vs Heat NBA Finals series be telecast on TV in the Philippines?
The Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Philippines.
