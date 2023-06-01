  • Game 1: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets - June 01 - 8:30 PM ET - Ball Arena
  • Game 2: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets - June 04 - 8:00 PM ET - Ball Arena
  • Game 3: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat - June 07 - 8:30PM ET - FTX Arena
  • Game 4: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat - June 09 - 8:30 PM ET - FTX Arena
  • Game 5: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets - June 12 - 8:30 PM ET - Ball Arena
  • Game 6: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat - June 15 - 8:30 PM ET - FTX Arena
  • Game 7: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets - June 18 - 8:00 PM ET - Ball Arena