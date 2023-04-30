Basketball

NBA fines Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks 25k USD for avoiding media

Brooks left without speaking to reporters after the Grizzlies’ season-ending 125-85 loss to the host Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 on Friday night.

Reuters
Los Angeles 30 April, 2023 23:10 IST
Los Angeles 30 April, 2023 23:10 IST
Dillon Brooks (24) of the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on Friday in Los Angeles, California.

Dillon Brooks (24) of the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on Friday in Los Angeles, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brooks left without speaking to reporters after the Grizzlies’ season-ending 125-85 loss to the host Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 on Friday night.

The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks $25,000 on Sunday for violating league rules governing media access.

He left without speaking to reporters after the Grizzlies’ season-ending 125-85 loss to the host Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 on Friday night.

Brooks, 27, failed to participate in the postgame media availability at least three times during the first-round Western Conference playoff series.

His relationship with the press turned icy during a series in which he called LeBron James “old” after Game 2 and then hit the Lakers star in the groin in Game 3.

Also Read
NBA semifinals: Jamal Murray’s huge 2nd half helps Nuggets past Suns in Game 1

“The media making me a villain, the fans making me a villain, and then that just creates a whole different persona on me,” Brooks told reporters last week.

Brooks finished Game 6 with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists. For the series, he averaged 10.5 points on 31.2 percent shooting with 3.0 rebounds in six games.

He helped the Grizzlies earn the West’s No. 2 seed by averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 73 games (all starts) during the regular season.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

On friendship day, a look at the friendships in the world of sports

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us