Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen have been ruled out for Tuesday’s road game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Mitchell is sidelined with a sprained finger on his left hand, while Allen is out with a right eye contusion. The Cavaliers are slated to play back-to-back games, with a home contest against the Philadelphia 76ers on tap for Wednesday.

Mitchell scored 23 points in Cleveland’s 114-108 victory over Charlotte on Sunday. Allen did not play in that game after sustaining his injury in the Cavaliers’ 119-115 setback to the Miami Heat on Friday.

Mitchell, 26, is averaging team-best totals in points (27.6) and steals (1.5) during his first season in Cleveland.

Allen, 24, is averaging a club-high 9.8 rebounds to go along with 14.4 points per game.

The Cavaliers likely will rely a bit more on Darius Garland at the guard position and Evan Mobley in the paint on Tuesday.