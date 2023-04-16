Basketball

NBA: Donovan Mitchell career PLayoffs record, stats before Cavaliers vs Knicks

CLE vs NY: Donovan Mitchell will be making his sixth NBA Playoffs appearance, and his first for the Cavaliers against the Knicks.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 16 April, 2023 04:15 IST
CHENNAI 16 April, 2023 04:15 IST
Donovan Mitchell will make his first NBA Playoffs appearance for Cleveland Cavaliers.

Donovan Mitchell will make his first NBA Playoffs appearance for Cleveland Cavaliers. | Photo Credit: AP

CLE vs NY: Donovan Mitchell will be making his sixth NBA Playoffs appearance, and his first for the Cavaliers against the Knicks.

When Cleveland Cavaliers makes it Playoffs appearance against New York Knicks on Saturday, it will be the first time in 25 years that LeBron James won’t feature for it.

In his absence, the burden will fall on Donovan Mitchell to take the team to victory. Since his trade to the Cavaliers, Mitchell has become one of the most prolific scorers in the league.

In Utah, he made five appearance in the post-season. His record of 28 points per game and a five assists and rebounds gives an impression of the impact he can have.

Here is the breakdown of Donovan Mitchell’s NBA Playoffs performances:

YearGames StartedPoints Per GameRebounds Per GameAssists Per GameFG%3P%
2021-22625.54.35.739.820.8
2020-211032.34.25.544.743.5
2019-20736.35.04.952.951.6
2018-19521.45.03.232.125.6
2017-181124.45.94.242.031.3

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

On friendship day, a look at the friendships in the world of sports

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us