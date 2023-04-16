NBA: Donovan Mitchell career PLayoffs record, stats before Cavaliers vs Knicks

When Cleveland Cavaliers makes it Playoffs appearance against New York Knicks on Saturday, it will be the first time in 25 years that LeBron James won’t feature for it.

In his absence, the burden will fall on Donovan Mitchell to take the team to victory. Since his trade to the Cavaliers, Mitchell has become one of the most prolific scorers in the league.

In Utah, he made five appearance in the post-season. His record of 28 points per game and a five assists and rebounds gives an impression of the impact he can have.

Here is the breakdown of Donovan Mitchell’s NBA Playoffs performances: