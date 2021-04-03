More Sports Basketball Basketball Durant fined $50,000 for offensive language on social media The Brooklyn Nets star faced backlash after his homophobic and misogynistic laden private conversations with actor Michael Rapaport was released by the latter on his Twitter account. AP NEW YORK 03 April, 2021 09:20 IST Durant, recovering from a strained left hamstring, apologised after derogatory messages of his were released publicly on Twitter. - Getty Images AP NEW YORK 03 April, 2021 09:20 IST Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Friday for his offensive and derogatory language in social media messages to actor Michael Rapaport.Rapaport released images of the private messages Tuesday on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the Brooklyn Nets star.READ|WNBA commissioner hopes to have limited fans at start of new seasonDurant apologised Thursday, saying: “I’m sorry that people seen the language that I used. That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out on the floor.”He is hoping to return soon from a strained left hamstring. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.