Basketball

FIBA opens investigation after Mali players fight

Kourouma, who is averaging 5.3 points, threw a few punches at Dabou before their Mali teammates jumped in to break them apart. Dabou is averaging 3.8 points.

AP
27 September, 2022 08:13 IST
27 September, 2022 08:13 IST
The scuffle between Salimatou Kourouma (right) and Kamite Elisabeth Daboub (not in pic) happened while they were walking through the postgame media area and was caught on film by Serbian media.

The scuffle between Salimatou Kourouma (right) and Kamite Elisabeth Daboub (not in pic) happened while they were walking through the postgame media area and was caught on film by Serbian media. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

Kourouma, who is averaging 5.3 points, threw a few punches at Dabou before their Mali teammates jumped in to break them apart. Dabou is averaging 3.8 points.

FIBA (The International Basketball Federation) has opened an investigation into an altercation between two Mali players in the mixed zone following their team's loss to Serbia on Monday at the women's World Cup.

The scuffle between Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou happened while they were walking through the postgame media area and was caught on film by Serbian media.

Kourouma, who is averaging 5.3 points, threw a few punches at Dabou before their Mali teammates jumped in to break them apart. Dabou is averaging 3.8 points.

Mali qualified for the World Cup as a late replacement for Nigeria, which had administrative issues. The African country has gone 0-4 in the World Cup, losing by an average of 30 points.

Mali finishes its tournament against Canada on Tuesday, trying to win the country's first World Cup game since 2010 when the team went 1-4.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Australian coach blazes a trail for women in African basketball

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us