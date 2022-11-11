FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers: Saudi Arabia beats India 85-54

Basketball

The heavy defeat to Saudi Arabia on Thursday has narrowed India's chances of qualification to the next round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifying stage.

India lost 54-85 to Saudi Arabia in Group E of the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers.

India lost 54-85 to Saudi Arabia in Group E of the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian men’s basketball team lost 54-85 to Saudi Arabia in Group E of the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia gained the edge and led 19-14 after the first ten minutes in a match that had an even opening. Saudi Arabia lifted its lead by 16 points in the second quarter. India’s power forward Sejin Mathew and shooting guard Lokendra Singh reduced the deficit to 10 points at the end of the first half.

India made a brief comeback in the second half with Saudi Arabia’s lead falling to just five points. However, the team squandered easy field goals and trailed 66-47 entering the last ten minutes

India, ranked 85th, is yet to earn a win in the qualifying round. India lost all three of its first three matches in the second round after dropping all four of its first-round matches. While India has three matches left, the defeat to Saudi Arabia’s has narrowed its qualification chances.

It will next play Lebanon on Saturday.

