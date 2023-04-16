NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo career Playoffs record, titles, stats before Bucks vs Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks have entered the NBA playoffs for the seventh consecutive year, clinching the top position in the Eastern Conference table.

In the final two games before the playoffs, the Bucks suffered back-to-back defeat at the hands of Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors respectively. But their strong home record (32-9) helped big time in their qualification.

With an average of 31.1 points per game, “Greek Freak” has been in great touch this season and played a pivotal role upfront in his side’s explosive performance.

One of the most decorated players in NBA history, Antetokounmpo won consecutive NBA Most Valuable Player Awards in 2019 and 2020, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to win two MVPs before turning 26.

Here is the stats breakdown of Antetokounmpo in the Playoffs: