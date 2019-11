Giannis makes history in Bucks win, Pelicans eclipses Suns

Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoyed an historic performance as the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers 137-129 in the NBA.

Reigning MVP Antetokounmpo posted his second triple-double of the season via 24 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists on Thursday.

Antetokounmpo became the first Bucks player with a 20-point, 15-rebound and 15-assist game.

Bucks team-mate Eric Bledsoe added 30 points and six assists as Milwaukee improved to 12-3 for the season following six straight wins.

The only players to match or exceed each of these totals in a game: Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird. pic.twitter.com/uLwowdAtbm — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 22, 2019

The Trail Blazers – playing without Damian Lillard – lost their third consecutive game, despite a game-high 37 points from CJ McCollum.

After scoring 10 points on debut, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans upstaged the Phoenix Suns 124-121 on the road.

Brandon Ingram (28), JJ Redick (26) and Jrue Holiday (23) combined for 77 points in Phoenix, where the Pelicans extended their winning streak to three games.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Suns with 25 points, while Devin Booker had 19 of his own.