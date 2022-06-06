NBA Finals: Warriors thumps Celtics 107-88 in Game 2, levels series 1-1

Golden State Warriors, after losing game one, came back with intent to sink Boston Celtics 107-88 in game two to level the series at the Chase Center in California on Sunday night.

A dominant display right from the end of first quarter that put Warriors in a commanding position throughout the game.

The Celtics started Sunday's tie right where they left off at the end of Game One, using their superior size to frustrate Warriors shooters and swishing threes from all over the floor but it was all Warriors the rest of the way as the Celtics struggled against the more tenacious Warriors defense.

Draymond Green scored 35 points and Stephen Curry picked up 32 points to help Warriors seal a comfortable win over Celtics.

*Excluding the current NBA finals' stats

(With inputs from Reuters)