NBA: Golden State Warriors lose Stephen Curry to injury, but hold off Dallas Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday night but lost All-Star Stephen Curry to a knee injury in the third quarter of a 119-113 victory over the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco.

Curry had a team-high 21 points in 26 minutes and Draymond Green chipped in with 17 points, a game-high nine assists and a game-high-tying nine rebounds for the Warriors, who were leading 98-78 with 2:01 remaining in the third period at the time of Curry’s injury.

The incident didn’t appear to be serious when Dallas’ McKinley Wright IV’s right knee clashed with Curry’s left knee on a drive to the hoop. Curry was called for a foul on the play.

The All-Star limped to the bench, then to the locker room, where X-rays were negative. The Warriors announced during the fourth quarter that Curry would have a subsequent MRI either later Saturday night or on Sunday.

Curry’s departure opened the door for a comeback by the Mavericks, who left Doncic behind when they took off for a five-game trip Friday. Doncic suffered a bruised right heel in Thursday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Mavericks rallied against the Curry-less Warriors to within 102-86 by third quarter’s end, then as close as 116-108 with still 2:46 remaining in the game after two free throws by Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dallas had two chances to get closer, but Dinwiddie misfired on a 3-pointer and Green blocked a Dorian Finney-Smith long-distance attempt, and by the time Tim Hardaway Jr. connected from 3-point range to make it 116-111, only 1:28 remained.

Golden State, which used 65.2-percent shooting to build a 73-58 halftime advantage and led by as many as 23, closed out the win with one free throw from Kevon Looney and two from Klay Thompson.

Curry shot 7-for-11 and found time for six rebounds and seven assists for the Warriors, who improved their home record to 20-6.

JaMychal Green (14 points), Jonathan Kuminga (13) and Donte DiVincenzo (13) all scored in double figures off the Golden State bench, while starters Thompson and Looney added 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Dinwiddie had a game-high 25 points and Hardaway 22 to pace Dallas, which was playing its first game in San Francisco since getting eliminated from the Western Conference finals in Game 5 last May.

Finney-Smith finished with 18 points and a game-high-tying nine rebounds, while Josh Green added 12 points, Jaden Hardy 11 and Dwight Powell 10.